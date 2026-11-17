Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma launched MeghGo, the state's first government-owned integrated mobility app, on November 17, 2026, bringing taxis, shared taxis, buses and helicopter bookings under a single digital platform.

MeghGo is a government-owned digital mobility platform designed to bring different modes of transportation together through one application.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the platform on 17th November, as per the announcement details, the application is intended to go beyond conventional taxi-booking services by connecting users with multiple transport options. The planned services include regular taxis, shared taxis, buses and helicopter bookings. The platform is expected to expand its transport offerings as it develops.

The initiative places multiple mobility services under a common digital interface rather than requiring passengers to use separate platforms for different transport options.

How Will MeghGo Benefit Local Taxi Operators?

One of the key objectives behind MeghGo is to address concerns among local taxi operators regarding commissions charged by private ride-hailing companies.

The Meghalaya Government has indicated that the platform will have lower technology-related charges. This is intended to allow participating drivers and operators to retain a larger share of their earnings.

Operator registration is expected to remain voluntary, giving local transport providers the option to join the platform.

By reducing technology-related expenses, the government aims to create opportunities for local taxi operators while bringing more transport services into a unified system.

The launch marks the introduction of the state's first government-owned integrated mobility application.

Sangma said MeghGo was designed to go beyond conventional taxi-booking services by bringing different modes of transportation together on a single platform.

Following the launch programme, the Chief Minister also shared that he had booked a MeghGo taxi with Bah Nang.

No verbatim quotation from the Chief Minister was provided in the source material. His remarks about the platform's objectives have therefore been presented in reported speech.

What Transport Services Will Be Available on MeghGo?

The platform aims to bring four categories of transport services together:

Taxis for individual passenger journeys.

Shared taxis for shared transportation.

Buses for public transport connectivity.

Helicopter bookings for air-based travel options.

The Meghalaya Government is expected to add further transport services as the application develops.

The expansion of services will determine how the platform brings different transportation options together under one digital system.