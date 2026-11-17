Guwahati: Former India captain MS Dhoni has retired from his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career and will become Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Team Mentor from the 2027 season. The franchise confirmed the transition on November 17, 2026, ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, ending his playing association with the team.

MS Dhoni's decision brings his playing career with Chennai Super Kings to an end after an association dating back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008. As per the announcement, Dhoni will remain part of the CSK setup in a new capacity, taking responsibility as Team Mentor from the 2027 season.

The franchise acknowledged his contribution through a social media post, highlighting his transition from leading the team on the field to guiding its next generation.

CSK said: “From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.”

CSK owner N Srinivasan also addressed Dhoni's departure from the playing setup, emphasising the long-standing relationship between the former captain and the franchise.

Srinivasan said: “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between.”

His statement reflected the importance of Dhoni's contribution to Chennai Super Kings over the years. The former India captain will now move into a mentoring position, allowing him to remain connected with the franchise beyond his playing career.

Dhoni has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since the IPL's inaugural season in 2008. Under his leadership, the franchise won the IPL championship five times.

His retirement marks the end of a playing association that lasted nearly two decades, although he will continue to be involved with the franchise. CSK finished eighth in the previous IPL edition, according to the reporter notes. Dhoni missed that campaign due to injury, adding to questions about his future as a player.

Dhoni's new role will begin with the 2027 IPL season, when he joins the franchise's support staff as Team Mentor. For Chennai Super Kings, the transition means retaining the services of a former captain who has been central to its journey since 2008.

While his playing career in the IPL has ended, CSK's announcement makes clear that Dhoni will continue to be part of the franchise's identity and future.