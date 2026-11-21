Guwahati: A court in Meghalaya's Nongstoin has sentenced Biangkupar Nongsiej to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life without parole for murdering his pregnant wife, Wansaralin Wanniang.

According to the official police statement announcing the verdict, the District and Sessions Court, Nongstoin, ordered Nongsiej to remain in prison for the rest of his natural life, without the possibility of parole.

The court also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted man. His conviction was under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with murder.

The official police statement announcing the judgment said: "SHRI. BIANGKUPAR NONGSIEJ WAS SENTENCED BY THE HON'BLE COURT OF THE DISTRICT AND SESSION JUDGE, NONGSTOIN, TO UNDERGO LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR ALL HIS REMAINING NATURAL LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE, WITH FINE OF RS 1,00,000/-"

According to the police account of the case, Nongsiej murdered his pregnant wife, Wansaralin Wanniang, on February 2, 2024.

Police stated that he attacked her with a sharp weapon. The incident also resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Following the incident, local residents apprehended Nongsiej and handed him over to the police. The incident subsequently led to a police investigation and criminal proceedings.

The case involved the death of both Wanniang and her unborn child, making the circumstances of the February 2024 incident particularly serious.

The case was registered at Nongstoin Police Station as Nongstoin PS Case No. 06(02)2024.

The Women Police Station (WPS), Nongstoin, handled the investigation. Women Police Sub-Inspector (WPSI) B. Dkhar was identified as the investigating officer in the case.

According to the police statement, the investigation culminated in the court proceedings that resulted in Nongsiej's conviction and sentence.

The court's verdict brings the criminal proceedings described in the police announcement to a sentencing outcome, with imprisonment for the remainder of the convict's natural life and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The case concerns the 2nd February , 2024, killing of Wansaralin Wanniang in Meghalaya. Her husband, Biangkupar Nongsiej, was subsequently convicted under Section 302 of the IPC.

The District and Sessions Court in Nongstoin imposed life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life without parole, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The official police announcement identified WPSI B. Dkhar as the investigating officer and the Women Police Station, Nongstoin, as the investigating police unit.