Meghalaya: NEHU Felicitates 6 Faculty Members Elected to Renowned Academies and Societies

Shillong: The authorities at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) honoured a total of 6 faculty members of the University who had been selected to renowned national academies and societies. This recognition highlights the growing prominence of NEHU in diverse fields of scientific research and its commitment to advancing knowledge through impactful research, as mentioned in a statement issued by the university.

Prof S K Barik from the Department of Botany has been elected as a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi. His research focuses on plant diversity, conservation biology, and ecological restoration in the context of the rich biodiversity of the northeastern Himalayas. Prof S R Joshi from the Department of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics and Prof S Kumaria from the Department of Botany have been elected as Fellows of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Prayagraj. Prof Joshi is renowned for his contributions to microbial biotechnology, with a particular focus on the applications of microbial diversity in bioremediation while Prof Kumaria’s research spans plant tissue culture, medicinal plants, and conservation and propagation of orchids and other endangered plant species endemic to the northeastern region, added the statement.

Prof Uma Shankar, also from the Department of Botany, has been elected as a Fellow of the Eastern Himalaya Society for Spermatophyte Taxonomy (EHSST), Siliguri. His research is dedicated to plant taxonomy, ecology, and the documentation of the rich flora of the Eastern Himalayas. Prof Timir Tripathi from the Department of Zoology has been elected as an Associate Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi. His internationally recognized research in biochemistry and molecular biology focuses on the study of protein structure and function, particularly those linked to diseases and Dr Rajesh Bajpai, from the Department of Environmental Studies, has been elected as a Fellow of the Botanical Society of India, Lucknow. His research encompasses environmental ecology, with a particular emphasis on plant-environment interactions and the assessment of environmental stressors on native plant species, said the statement.

The Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla lauded the achievements of the faculty and emphasized the significance of this recognition for NEHU and its academic community. “The election of our esteemed scientists as fellows of such prestigious academies and societies is a testament to the commitment of NEHU to research excellence and innovation. Their work reflects their dedication to advancing their respective fields and embodies the broader mission of NEHU to contribute to scientific progress in the northeastern region. This milestone is a source of pride for the NEHU community and serves as an inspiration for our students and researchers, encouraging them to aspire for excellence in their academic and research activities,” he said.