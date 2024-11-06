Meghalaya: NEHU VC Denies Removal of Senior Administrative Officials

Shillong: Amidst the ongoing protests demanding the removal of senior administrative officers of the North Eastern Hill University, the Vice Chancellor of the institution has said that no such action is on the cards and called for the solution of problems through discussions.

Multiple organisations have been demanding the removal of the Registrar, Deputy Registrar (Academics), Officer on Special Duty (Director, College Development Council) and the Guest House In-Charge of the organisation. Multiple protests have been staged in this regard recently. Speaking about the issue, the Vice Chancellor of the university addressed the media at the Shillong Press Club on Wednesday.

He mentioned that the Registrar and Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the institution are appointed through a stringent screening process and formal interviews and their duties are governed by a set of rules and regulations adding that even though multiple associations have demanded their removal, the same is not possible without following a procedure. He also pointed out that since multiple associations have already forwarded the matter to the government if the competent authorities find it necessary, they may consider conducting an inquiry into the matter. But no orders regarding the same have been formally received by the Vice Chancellor’s office, he added.

Speaking about the position of the Officer on Special Duty (Director, College Development Council), the Vice Chancellor added that he had approached multiple professors of the University regarding this matter, but since no one has given their consent, he is unable to make the change as demanded. He however added that that if any professor comes forward to accept the responsibility, he is willing to appoint the same.

He also went on to add that the University is facing a shortage of non-teaching staff positions, and after the denial from the National Testing Agency to conduct the recruitment process, the University is looking for alternative agencies to do the same.