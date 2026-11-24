Guwahati: The Meghalaya and Tripura have recorded high rates of ineligible beneficiaries receiving free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), according to the Union Food Ministry's 2025–26 concurrent evaluation report.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution's 2025–26 concurrent evaluation examined the implementation of PMGKAY across India, identifying differences in beneficiary targeting among states and Union Territories.

As per the evaluation, Tripura recorded an inclusion error of 39.2%, while Meghalaya reported 28.5%. These figures indicate that a considerable proportion of surveyed beneficiaries in both states did not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for receiving foodgrains under the scheme.

The national average inclusion error stood at 13.2%, placing both northeastern states considerably above the reported all-India figure.

West Bengal recorded an inclusion error of 39.5%, the highest figure listed in the evaluation findings. Tripura's reported rate was slightly below that figure. The Union Food Ministry evaluation covered 51,303 beneficiary households across all 36 states and Union Territories.

The assessment examined several aspects of the public distribution system, including beneficiary identification, foodgrain distribution, grievance redressal and the functioning of Fair Price Shops (FPS).

The findings also included beneficiary feedback on the quality of services. According to the report, 90.6% of beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with Fair Price Shops, while 94.9% reported satisfaction with foodgrain quality.

PMGKAY operates under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which provides free foodgrains to eligible households through the public distribution system.

Under the scheme's prescribed provisions, eligible priority households receive five kg of foodgrains per person every month. Antyodaya Anna Yojana households are entitled to 35 kg per household monthly.

The programme covers around 80 crore people nationally, making accurate beneficiary identification an important part of its implementation.

State governments, including Meghalaya and Tripura, are responsible for implementing beneficiary identification, while Fair Price Shops serve as distribution outlets for eligible households.

The evaluation's state-wise findings highlight differences in beneficiary eligibility across the public distribution system. With Tripura reporting a 39.2% inclusion error and Meghalaya recording 28.5%, both states exceeded the national average of 13.2%. The report also presents a contrast between beneficiary satisfaction with foodgrain quality and FPS services and the identification of eligible households.