MEGHALAYA : Opposition leader in Meghalaya Ronnie V Lyngdoh has expressed shock over what he believes is a deliberate attempt to sow discord among tribals on religious lines, citing recent developments in neighboring Assam profile. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks have raised concerns over the gender doha, in which Christian missionaries are allegedly involved in reform activities. In a strong statement, Lyngdoh condemned Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks, stating that they were divisive statements and harmful to the constitutional right to religious freedom of the state.

Having gone to the prestigious St. Anthony High School, where students of different religions live together peacefully, Lyngdoh dismissed allegations of forced conversion as unfounded He stressed the importance of preserving the social harmony of India and created warns against exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. The issue gained traction during the recent budget session of the Assembly, where United Democratic Party (UDP) Assembly Member Meralborn Siam Ri- Bhoi Constituency.

Thus it results in Syiem’s intervention highlighted growing suspicion among ethnic groups living in border areas, amid fears of possible segregation over political rhetoric. Lyngdoh’s stance reflects wider concerns in Meghalaya politics, where preserving cultural diversity and communal unity is paramount and his vocal opposition to what he sees as divisive tactics deters regional leaders they are meant to underscore the public fabric that protects the majority. As the tensions mount over accusations of religious divisiveness, stakeholders continue to advocate dialogue and mutual understanding as an antidote to potential social divisions. The policymakers of the state, Meghalaya, are primarily focusing on effectively addressing these concerns as the need of the hour. On the other hand it successfully anchor and thus ensuring that the rich fabric of India’s cultural heritage remains intact in the face of today’s political challenges .