Mission Basundhara: Abu Sayeed Hussain receives Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Outstanding Service Award

SIVASAGAR: The State government selected three districts in the state as the best districts for implementation of the Mission Basundhara. Sivasagar district has also been included in the list of the three best districts which also included Dibrugarh and Sonitpur.

ILRMS consultant in the office of the Sivasagar District Commissioner Abu Sayeed Hussain, who took special initiatives in implementation of the scheme, was selected by the State government for the Chief Minister’s Outstanding Service Award. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma honoured Abu Sayeed Hussain with the Outstanding Service Award at the Curtain Closure Ceremony of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and launching of preparedness for Mission Basundhara 3.0 held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The State government had launched Mission Basundhara to protect the land rights of the indigenous people of the state and reform the land management system. In the first and second phase of Mission Basundhara, Hussain took special steps to monitor the problems of landless applicants in Sivasagar district thoroughly and resolve them expeditiously. As a result of which hundreds of people were able to get land pattas under Mission Basundhara 1.0 and Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Sivasagar district. The award ceremony was organized by the State government to boost the morale of the employees for such efficiency. Sivasagar District Commissioner, the officers as well as the staff are elated with the outstanding service award received by Abu Sayeed Hussain.

