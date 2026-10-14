Meghalaya Orders Magisterial Inquiry into Alleged Extortion at Shillong Bypass Checkpoints

Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into allegations that police personnel were illegally collecting money from trucks at checkpoints along the Shillong Bypass in Meghalaya.

Senior official Peter Passah has been appointed to conduct the inquiry and submit a report by 31st October . The investigation will focus on checkpoints at Mawkhanu, Thangshalai and Diengpasoh.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the inquiry would record statements from complainants, visitors to the checkpoints, police team and transporters. He added that although the police had submitted their report, the administration had ordered a separate inquiry to hear all sides before reaching a conclusion.

The move follows allegations by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), which claimed that police personnel were collecting between Rs 200 and Rs 500 per truck carrying construction materials, earth and food commodities. The allegations gained attention after a video purportedly showing the collections circulated publicly.

The KSU said its members inspected the checkpoints following complaints from truckers and recorded the alleged activity. The organisation demanded an impartial investigation, action against those found responsible, and the removal of the district’s Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, and Baranwal.

The inquiry is expected to establish the facts surrounding the allegations by 31st October.