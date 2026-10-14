Guwahati Swimmers Dolly Kaur Das, Himantaa Barbara Win Medals at Asian Masters Championship

Guwahati: Two swimmers from Guwahati, Dolly Kaur Das and Himantaa Barbara, won medals while representing India at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship, held in Bengaluru from 4th October to 10th October.

Dolly Kaur Das, competing in the women’s 55–59 age category, clinched bronze medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m backstroke events, showcasing her skills at the continental-level competition. Himantaa Barbara, who participated in the women’s 40–44 age category, secured a silver medal in the 400m individual medley. She also won a bronze medal as a member of the Indian women’s 4×50m medley relay team.

In addition to her podium finishes, Barbara put up strong performances in the freestyle events, securing fifth place in both the 200m and 400m freestyle races.

The achievements of the two swimmers highlighted Guwahati’s contribution to Indian masters swimming and added to the country’s medal tally at the championship.

The continental competition brought together swimmers from different countries across various age categories, providing a platform for experienced athletes to demonstrate their abilities and compete at the international level.