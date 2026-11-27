Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong inaugurated the 11th PAN-IIM World Management Conference 2026 on Friday, 27th November , at the Lariti Performing Centre in Mawkasiang, New Shillong, Meghalaya. The three-day conference, running until November 29, focuses on sustainability and inclusive growth through discussions on management education, research, innovation and leadership.

The 11th PAN-IIM World Management Conference 2026 is being held under the theme “Driving Sustainability and Inclusive Growth for Nation Building.”

According to the conference details provided by IIM Shillong, the event focuses on management education, research, innovation, leadership, sustainability and inclusive development.The theme places sustainability and inclusive growth at the centre of discussions on management practices and India's development priorities.

The conference provides a platform for academic, government and industry representatives to exchange perspectives on these areas.

The Assam's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest. Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, attended as the guest of honour.

The conference has brought together IIM directors, international delegates, academicians, researchers, government officials and industry leaders.

Their participation reflects the conference's focus on bringing academic institutions, policymakers and industry representatives together to discuss management-related issues.

IIM Shillong inaugurated the conference on 27th November at the Lariti Performing Centre in Mawkasiang, New Shillong, Meghalaya. The event will continue for three days, concluding on 29th November. The conference is organised by IIM Shillong and marks the 11th edition of the PAN-IIM World Management Conference.

Its programme centres on discussions involving sustainability, research, innovation, management education and inclusive development.

The 2026 conference aims to encourage collaboration between academic institutions, policymakers and industry representatives.

The event seeks to strengthen institutional partnerships and promote exchanges on research, innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth. It also provides an opportunity for participants to discuss emerging management challenges and India's development priorities.

The participation of international delegates, researchers, government officials and industry leaders forms part of this collaborative approach. The conference will run till 29th November , with sustainability and inclusive growth remaining its central themes.