Meghalaya: Parties Continue to Campaign for Gambegre Bypolls

Shillong: Campaigning continues for the upcoming bypolls for the Gambegre constituency of Meghalaya and the leaders of the Indian National Congress and the National People’s Party continue their war of words regarding the upcoming polls.

With the bypolls just a week away, Saleng Sangma, the Indian National Congress MP from Tura said the Gambegre by-polls have forced the CM and his ministers and MLAs to beg for votes from the citizens. While former National People’s Party leader Agatha Sangma mentioned that they are very confident regarding a win in the upcoming bypolls and assured all-round development in the constituency.

“We have a very positive response from the people of Gambegre. I personally talked to many people and saw the campaigning. It is going on very well and I really think that the people of Gambegre have seen the works of the chief minister, they have seen the works of NPP and the government and I feel that Gambegre wants to be a part of that and to have an MLA, who is part of the government, who will help bring about better development, better schemes, ” said Agatha Sangma.

Meanwhile, Seleng Sangma said, “I think that’s a very unfortunate way of looking at elections because I feel that eventually we who are in active politics always have to ask for votes from the people, have to go and work really hard in campaign and there is nothing wrong if the chief minister is spending time and campaigning, there is nothing wrong with the ministers campaigning because it shows how serious we are even for one small election.”

It must be noted that the CM’s wife is contesting the elections from Gambegre on an NPP ticket.