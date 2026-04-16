Meghalaya plans PDS diversification, nutrition kit scheme for mothers

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said the state government is planning to diversify the Public Distribution System (PDS) and roll out a nutrition kit scheme for expecting mothers to improve maternal and child health.
Sangma said the proposals were discussed during a meeting with the Food and Civil Supplies Department as part of the state’s Mission 1000 Days initiative.
“Held a meeting with the Food & Civil Supplies Department to discuss the proposed diversification of the Public Distribution System… and the introduction of the Meghalaya Nutrition Kit Scheme, aimed at improving and supplementing nutrition for expecting mothers,” he wrote on X.
The chief minister said the move aims to provide a wider range of nutritious and locally sourced food items through the PDS to ensure better dietary outcomes for families.
“By introducing a wider range of nutritious and locally sourced food items through the PDS, we seek to ensure that families not only have access to food, but also benefit from healthier and more balanced diets,” he added.
The Chief Minister further said that the initiative reflects the government’s focus on strengthening food security while prioritising maternal and child nutrition across the state.
“This initiative reinforces our commitment to strengthening food security while prioritizing maternal and child nutrition,” he concluded.