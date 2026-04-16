AFI adopts Kohima Declaration, focuses on boosting athletics in Northeast

Kohima: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has adopted the Kohima Declaration at its Annual General Meeting held in Nagaland, with a focus on strengthening athletics across the country and boosting the sport in the Northeast region.
The AGM, hosted by the Nagaland Athletics Association on April 15, marked the first time that Nagaland hosted a national sports federation’s annual meeting.
According to AFI, the declaration underscores its commitment to promoting athletics through structured and inclusive programmes while expanding participation and nurturing young talent across the country.
“The Kohima Declaration reflects our resolve to promote athletics nationwide and to build pathways for youth to excel at national and international levels,” the federation said.
The declaration also emphasises the role of sports in fostering national integration by encouraging unity, mutual respect and a shared identity across regions.
AFI reiterated its commitment to the ideals of the Olympic Movement, including the guiding principle of “Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communiter” (Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together).
Recognising the region’s talent, the federation plans targeted steps to boost athletics, including better coordination, infrastructure development and capacity building.
The federation also plans to promote the region as a key hub for athletics by encouraging it to host more national and international competitions and integrating it more closely with the national sporting ecosystem.
The adoption of the declaration marks a significant step in AFI’s efforts to build a more inclusive and balanced sporting framework that leverages the potential of all regions of the country.