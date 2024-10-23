Meghalaya Police Apprehends Two Suspected Narcotics Peddlers

Shillong: Meghalaya Police recently carried out an operation against suspected narcotics peddlers leading to the arrest of two accused persons.

The Meghalaya Police have apprehended two persons with narcotics in the Mawryngkneng locality of the East Khasi Hills District of the state. The arrested peddlers were identified as Mastak Ahmed Mazumder aged 26 years and Hanif Ahmed Laskar aged 29 years.

The Anti Narcotic Task Force of Meghalaya Police from East Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya recently conducted a raid and successfully seized several items, including five soap boxes containing a powder suspected to be heroin. A total of 56.93 grams of the suspected heroin was seized. A plastic pouch containing 196 suspected Yaba tablets, weighing a total of 19.16 grams was also recovered from the accused persons. Other items including identification documents and mobile phones were also seized during the operation.

A case has been registered at the Mawryngkneng Police Station under case number 30(10)2024, with charges filed under Sections 21(b), 22(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act. An investigation has been initiated regarding the development.