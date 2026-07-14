Meghalaya Police Launch Nationwide Hunt for Shillong Student Accused of Sexual Assault

Guwahati: The Meghalaya Police have issued a nationwide lookout notice and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace a Shillong college student accused of raping a minor and sexually exploiting multiple young women. Police have also appealed to other alleged victims to come forward and file formal complaints.

The accused has been absconding since allegations against him surfaced on social media earlier this month, triggering widespread public outrage.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the lookout notice, which was initially circulated in Mizoram, has now been extended across the country as police intensify efforts to apprehend the accused.

Police said an FIR has been registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station, and the complainant's statement has already been recorded. During the investigation, officers learnt that there could be additional victims. Some women have been contacted over the phone and requested to record their statements and lodge formal complaints, but they are yet to do so.

The police cautioned against relying on unverified claims circulating on social media alleging that the accused sexually exploited as many as eight women. Officials said the number of victims cannot be confirmed until more complainants approach the authorities and their statements are verified.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress has condemned the alleged sexual abuse and demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation.

State Mahila Congress president Joplyn Shylla said the allegations, if proven, would constitute a grave violation of the dignity, safety and rights of women. She urged investigating agencies to conduct an unbiased probe and ensure prompt legal action if sufficient evidence establishes criminal responsibility.

The organisation also expressed solidarity with the complainants and called for survivors to be treated with dignity and compassion throughout the legal process. It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting survivors of sexual violence and stressed the need to ensure that women and girls can pursue education and live free from exploitation and abuse.

The case came to light after photographs of the accused, along with images purportedly linked to him, were widely circulated on social media alongside allegations of sexual assault involving multiple young women.

Police have maintained that only the allegations contained in the registered FIR have been independently verified so far and said the investigation is ongoing. They have once again appealed to anyone who may have been similarly targeted to approach the police and lodge a formal complaint.