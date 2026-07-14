Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Calls for Continuous Administrative and E-Governance Reforms

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday called for continuous administrative reforms driven by small but meaningful changes, saying the ultimate purpose of governance is to improve people's lives through efficient and citizen-centric public service delivery. Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day National Conference on NEXTGEN Administrative and E-Governance Reforms in Shillong, Sangma said governments must overcome institutional resistance to change and encourage innovation across departments. (IANS)

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