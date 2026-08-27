Meghalaya Police Summon Eight KSU Members Over Bike Rally

Guwahati: Today, the Meghalaya Police have issued summons to eight members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in connection with a motorcycle rally held in the state on 19th August .

The eight KSU members have been directed to appear before the Sadar Police Station in connection with the rally, which was organised following a call from the student body.

According to the notice, the summons have been issued as part of an investigation into the 19th August motorcycle rally and the circumstances surrounding the event. Police are seeking information from the KSU members regarding the rally and any incidents that may have occurred during its course.

The development comes amid heightened police attention to activities linked to the KSU after recent tensions in Meghalaya. The student organisation has been involved in protests and demonstrations over various issues affecting the state. The police action is expected to shed light on the events surrounding the motorcycle rally and determine whether any violations of law or public order occurred.

The eight members have been asked to comply with the summons and appear before the Sadar Police Station as directed.

Further details are awaited.