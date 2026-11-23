Guwahati: Ther Meghalaya Police has suspended a Driver Constable attached to the East Jaintia Hills Police Battalion on 21st November, after a preliminary inquiry into a viral video purportedly showing him collecting money from a truck driver in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills. DIG (Eastern Range) S. Nongtnger has ordered a detailed inquiry into the allegations.

The suspension followed the circulation of a video that allegedly showed a Driver Constable collecting money from a truck driver in Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills.

As per information provided by Meghalaya Police, a preliminary inquiry was conducted before the disciplinary action was taken against the personnel attached to the East Jaintia Hills Police Battalion.

The allegations prompted further scrutiny of the incident, with the police department initiating action against the accused personnel.

The video purportedly documenting the alleged money collection also attracted attention following media reports highlighting complaints about illegal collections from transporters.

DIG (Eastern Range) S. Nongtnger ordered a detailed inquiry into the allegations and placed the investigation under a senior district officer.

Nongtnger said further action would follow if the allegations were substantiated by the inquiry.

The detailed investigation is expected to establish the facts surrounding the incident and determine the next course of disciplinary action.

The suspension marks the initial disciplinary response following the preliminary inquiry. However, the allegations against the constable remain subject to the findings of the detailed investigation.

What Is Meghalaya Police's Position on Corruption?

In its Sunday clarification, Meghalaya Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct within the department.

The department stated that it maintains “zero tolerance for corruption and misconduct” and warned that personnel found involved in illegal collections, harassment or intimidation would face stringent action.

The clarification came after the controversy surrounding the viral video and media coverage of alleged illegal collections from transporters.

The police department's statement also reinforced its position that misconduct by personnel would invite disciplinary consequences.

The detailed inquiry ordered by DIG S. Nongtnger will determine whether the allegations against the suspended Driver Constable are substantiated.

Meghalaya Police has indicated that further action will depend on the investigation's findings.

The incident also follows media scrutiny of alleged illegal collections from transporters in a report titled Police, Transport Under Fire.

While the constable has already been suspended following the preliminary inquiry, the next course of action will depend on the outcome of the detailed investigation.