Guwahati:The Sikkim government has notified revised guidelines for tourist vehicle entry into designated Reserve Forest areas, introducing charges of up to Rs 10,000 from 1st January 2027.

According to the revised guidelines, tourist vehicles entering designated Reserve Forest areas will face different charges depending on seating capacity and the division they enter.

The fee structure distinguishes between the Gangtok-Pakyong and Mangan divisions. The revised charges are as follows:

Vehicle category

The revised fee structure varies between the Gangtok-Pakyong and Mangan divisions based on vehicle seating capacity. Four-wheelers with five seats will be charged Rs 1,500 in Gangtok-Pakyong and Rs 1,200 in Mangan, while vehicles with six to 10 seats will attract fees of Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500, respectively. For vehicles with 11 to 15 seats, the charges have been fixed at Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,500. Buses with 16 to 20 seats will be charged Rs 6,500 in Gangtok-Pakyong and Rs 3,500 in Mangan, while those carrying 21 to 30 passengers will pay Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,500, respectively. Vehicles with a seating capacity of more than 30 will attract the highest fees of Rs 10,000 in Gangtok-Pakyong and Rs 7,500 in Mangan.

Private motorcycles will attract an entry fee of Rs 750. An additional charge of Rs 350 will apply to pillion riders.

The revised structure therefore sets the highest listed vehicle entry charge at Rs 10,000 for vehicles carrying more than 30 passengers in the Gangtok-Pakyong division.

Private motorcycles will attract an entry fee of Rs 750. An additional charge of Rs 350 will apply to pillion riders.

The revised structure therefore sets the highest listed vehicle entry charge at Rs 10,000 for vehicles carrying more than 30 passengers in the Gangtok-Pakyong division.

The Sikkim Home Department issued Notification No. 127/Home/2026 on 23rd November. Chief Secretary R. Telang signed the notification.

The revised guidelines will take effect on 1st January 2027, and apply to designated Protected, Restricted and other regulated areas covered by the order.

The notification establishes the revised framework for permit procedures, designated authorities, vehicle entry charges and applicable exemptions.

Which Areas in Sikkim Will Come Under the Revised Guidelines?

The guidelines cover designated Reserve Forest areas under the Gangtok, Pakyong and Mangan divisions.

The affected routes and destinations include Nathula, Tsomgo, Baba Mandir, Dzuluk and Dzongu. These locations fall within the areas identified in the revised permit framework.

Tourists planning journeys to these destinations should take note of the revised vehicle entry charges and permit requirements before the January 2027 implementation date.

The notification assigns permit-related responsibilities to different authorities. The Sikkim Home Department will administer the permit system and issue VIP and official permits. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department will process tourist permits.

The Indian Army will issue permits for its own vehicles and guests.

The guidelines also specify exemptions for eligible Sikkimese residents. Certain visits to Dzongu will qualify for free online permits, while the framework restricts additional permit-related charges.

Tourists visiting regulated destinations in Sikkim from 1st January 2027, should account for the revised vehicle entry charges based on their vehicle's seating capacity and destination division.

The exemptions for eligible Sikkimese residents and free online permits for certain Dzongu visits are also part of the updated framework. The revised guidelines will govern entry procedures and applicable charges across the designated areas from the effective date.