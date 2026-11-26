Guwahati: The state of Meghalaya is considering additional support measures for dairy farmers as the state struggles to achieve self-sufficiency in milk production, with low collection volumes, inadequate procurement networks and rising cattle feed costs affecting the sector. Joint Director of Dairy Development SMM Sangma highlighted these challenges on 26th November, during National Milk Day celebrations at Central Dairy Campus, Mawiong.

Despite producing approximately 97,000 metric tonnes of milk annually, Meghalaya continues to face difficulties meeting its milk requirements through local production and procurement.

SMM Sangma, Joint Director of Dairy Development, Meghalaya, highlighted the gap between the state's annual milk output and the quantity collected by dairy processing plants.

According to the figures shared by Sangma, dairy plants collect approximately 12,000 to 13,000 litres of milk daily. This remains considerably below their combined processing capacity of 50,000 litres per day.

The state's dairy plants have a combined processing capacity of 50,000 litres daily. However, their actual milk collection stands at only 12,000 to 13,000 litres. This means the plants collect only around 24 to 26 per cent of their combined daily processing capacity, based on the figures shared by Sangma. The gap highlights the difficulties faced by the state's dairy procurement network in connecting milk producers with processing facilities.

Meghalaya continues to depend on milk supplies from Assam and Bihar despite its annual production of approximately 97,000 metric tonnes. The dependence reflects gaps in local milk collection and distribution, according to the background information provided on the state's dairy sector.

Scattered dairy farms and inadequate collection networks make it difficult to channel locally produced milk efficiently into processing facilities.

Improving procurement infrastructure and strengthening connections between dairy farmers and processing plants remain important areas for addressing the gap.

Rising cattle feed prices have emerged as another challenge for dairy farmers in Meghalaya.

The Directorate of Dairy Development is considering additional support measures, including feed subsidies, to help farmers manage increasing production costs and encourage milk production. The proposed assistance forms part of the department's efforts to address the challenges affecting the state's dairy sector.

The figures highlighted by Sangma show that Meghalaya faces two related challenges: strengthening local milk production and improving the collection of milk already being produced.

With dairy plants collecting substantially less than their combined processing capacity, better procurement networks could help connect scattered dairy farms with processing facilities. The Directorate's consideration of additional farmer support, including feed subsidies, could also address rising input costs.