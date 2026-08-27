Meghalaya Pushes for Higher EAP Funding, Seeks Centre’s Backing for 2027 National Games

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has stepped up efforts to secure greater Central assistance for the state, seeking higher funding under externally aided projects, financial backing for the 2027 National Games and national-importance status for NEIGRIHMS.

Sangma raised the issues during his recent meetings in New Delhi with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

One of the key demands was an increase in Meghalaya’s allocation under Externally Aided Projects (EAP). The state currently has an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore, which Sangma said has remained unchanged since the previous Finance Commission.

While Meghalaya has sought a long-term increase to Rs 15,000 crore, the immediate proposal is to double the existing allocation to Rs 10,000 crore.

Sangma said the state had demonstrated its ability to implement EAP projects effectively and pointed out that the Centre bears 90 per cent of the loan servicing under the arrangement.

The Chief Minister also sought Central support for Meghalaya’s preparations to host the 2027 National Games. The state has requested both funding and assistance in developing the infrastructure required for the sporting event.

According to Sangma, the National Games would have significance beyond Meghalaya as athletes from across the Northeast are expected to participate. DoNER Minister Scindia has assured the state that its proposal will be considered.

The Meghalaya government is expected to submit detailed proposals after the ongoing Assembly session.

Healthcare was another major issue discussed during Sangma’s Delhi visit. He again pressed for NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, to be accorded the status of an Institute of National Importance.

Sangma said Nadda acknowledged the demand and indicated that the proposal deserved consideration. The Chief Minister also raised the issue of recruitment at the institute, seeking greater employment opportunities for young people from Meghalaya.

The state government’s latest demands underline its efforts to secure enhanced Central support across key sectors, including development projects, sports infrastructure and healthcare.