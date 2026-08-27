Myanmar-Arunachal Route Emerges as New Drug Corridor to Assam, Himanta Flags Concern

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday raised concerns over the emergence of a new drug trafficking corridor allegedly linking Myanmar with Assam through Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district and Tinsukia.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said Assam’s intensified anti-narcotics operations had resulted in several major drug seizures in recent weeks. He cited a recent seizure in Guwahati involving drugs estimated to be worth nearly Rs 80 crore, which were allegedly destined for Punjab.

Sarma said law enforcement agencies were continuing efforts to disrupt established trafficking routes, but warned that traffickers appeared to be exploring new routes following increased enforcement.

“Earlier, drugs used to come through the Mizoram-Myanmar and Manipur-Myanmar routes. Drugs were not coming through the Arunachal-Myanmar border. However, in the last few days, we have seized drugs in Tinsukia,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, information obtained during the interrogation of arrested drug peddlers suggested that the narcotics seized in Tinsukia may have entered Assam through Changlang.

He described the development as a “very worrying signal” for Upper Assam and stressed the need for continued vigilance and enforcement along the emerging route.

Sarma said the government would continue its crackdown on drug trafficking and work with law enforcement agencies to prevent new routes from developing into established corridors.

The latest disclosure comes amid Assam’s intensified campaign against narcotics, with authorities carrying out seizures across different parts of the state.

With the alleged diversification of trafficking routes, security and enforcement agencies are expected to strengthen surveillance along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and vulnerable areas of Upper Assam to prevent the new corridor from gaining a foothold.