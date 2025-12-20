Meghalaya Reservation Policy Report to Be Released Soon, Says CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the Expert Committee's report on the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy, 1972, will be released soon.
As per Sangma, the report's large size and sensitive content has caused delay in publishing the report.
The Chief Minister claimed that the report is an important document which weighs close to 200 kilograms and running into nearly 4,000 to 5,000 pages. The Chief Minister Given further emphasized that it should be examined with extreme care to kae sure that not even a small mistake or misplaced punctuation could change how the committee’s conclusions.
The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent Basaiawmoit cautioned that fresh protests could erupt if the report was not released to the public.
Sangma further asserted that top government officials, including the Chief Secretary, are currently going through the report in detail, reviewing it page by page and line by line.
As per Sangma, the process involve a major administrative exercise.
He further stated that once the review is completed, the report will be placed before the Cabinet and then released without delay.
The Chief Minister also stressed that there is no attempt by the government to suppress or withhold the findings.