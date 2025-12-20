Rs 174 Crore Multipurpose Sports Complex in Lakhimpur Nears Completion

Lakhimpur: Assam's Lakhimpur district is gearing up for a massive development in sports infrastructure as the Lakhimpur Multipurpose Sports Project, built at a cost of Rs 174 crore, is almost complete and mostly ready for inauguration. This project is expected to greatly improve sports and recreational activities in the district.

The sports complex is located near the Sabati Chanmari bypass in North Lakhimpur. Officials have said that the construction work is in its final stage and is moving ahead as planned.

After it is inaugurated, the complex will have modern facilities for many indoor and outdoor sports. It will also promote sports and fitness among residents. The complex will help young athletes get better training and provide a place to hold competitions. The complex is also expected to host district and state level sports events.