Meghalaya: Section 163 Imposed in East Khasi Hills Ahead of KSU Protest Rally

Guwahati: Today, the East Khasi Hills district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) ahead of a proposed protest rally by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) .

The decision has been taken in view of the planned demonstration and recent incidents of violence reported in Shillong. The administration has stepped up security measures across the district to prevent any untoward incident and maintain public order.

Security team have been deployed at locations identified for the proposed protest, while police are maintaining heightened vigilance across Shillong. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any possible escalation during the rally.

The imposition of Section 163 is aimed at restricting the assembly of large crowds and ensuring peace and public safety during the protest programme.

Tensions have remained high in Shillong following recent violence linked to a KSU rally, during which several vehicles were reportedly damaged and people were injured.The latest restrictions form part of precautionary measures taken by the administration to safeguard residents and commuters and prevent further disturbances.

Authorities have urged people to cooperate with security personnel and adhere to the restrictions imposed to maintain law and order in the district.