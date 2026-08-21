Meghalaya Taxi Association Suspends Shillong-Guwahati Services

Guwahati: The Meghalaya taxi drivers’ association has announced the suspension of commercial taxi services between Shillong and Guwahati following recent incidents of violence in Shillong, including the alleged assault of tourists from Assam during a rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU).

The association has also warned that taxi services from Assam to Meghalaya could be suspended if the situation is not addressed.

The decision comes amid growing tensions between taxi operators in Assam and Meghalaya after the violence reported during the KSU rally, in which several vehicles were reportedly damaged and people injured.

Taxi drivers’ organisations in both states have reportedly launched protests over the incidents, citing concerns about the safety of passengers and drivers travelling between the two states. The Meghalaya taxi drivers’ body has demanded adequate security measures and strict action against those responsible for the alleged attacks.

The suspension is likely to affect daily commuters and tourists who depend on commercial taxi services between Guwahati and Shillong, one of the busiest inter-state travel routes in the region.