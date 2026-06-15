Santali Scholar Charan Hembram Honoured with Padma Shri for Cultural Preservation

New Delhi: Eminent educationist and cultural activist Shri Charan Hembram has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in the 2026 honours list, recognising his monumental contributions to the Santali community.

Hembram has dedicated his life to the promotion, preservation, and institutional development of the Santali language and its native script, Ol Chiki. His tireless efforts have been pivotal in keeping the linguistic heritage and rich literary traditions of the community alive for future generations.

A cornerstone of his legacy is the establishment of numerous Ol Itun Asras—traditional schools dedicated to teaching the Santali language and script at the grassroots level. Through these institutions, Hembram has successfully institutionalised indigenous education, fostering a deep sense of cultural pride among youth.

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration across the region, with community leaders and cultural organisations hailing the national recognition as a historic milestone for the preservation of tribal languages. Advocates noted that Hembram’s accolade shines a well-deserved spotlight on the vital importance of safeguarding India's diverse linguistic fabric.