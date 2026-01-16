Meghalaya Secures Third Rank in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Drive: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the state has secured the third rank in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation 1.0, successfully completing all 23 identified priority areas under the reform initiative.
In a post on social media, Sangma said the reforms covered five key sectors — land, building and construction, labour, utilities and permissions — along with broader governance priorities, reflecting a comprehensive effort to simplify regulatory processes.
"Meghalaya has proudly secured Third Rank in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation 1.0, successfully completing and implementing all 23 of 23 Priority Areas. These reforms span five critical sectors- land, building & construction, labour, utilities and permissions, along with overarching priorities, reflecting a comprehensive approach to governance reform," he added.
The Chief Minister said that Deregulation 1.0 is aimed at easing compliance requirements, streamlining procedures and improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by removing avoidable regulatory hurdles for businesses and investors.
"Deregulation 1.0 is a step toward simplifying regulations, streamlining processes, and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) by eliminating unnecessary compliance burdens for businesses and investors," he added.
He further said that the achievement underlines the state government’s focus on transparent and efficient governance and its commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment.
He also added that the reforms are expected to support long-term growth, generate economic opportunities and contribute to a progressive future for Meghalaya.