CM Conrad K. Sangma pushes educational initiative honouring Pa Togan

SHILLONG: Marking the 153rd death anniversary of Garo freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced a major educational initiative to formally script and introduce plays and dramas on the warrior's life across schools and colleges, framing it as a crucial step towards reconnecting the youth with Meghalaya's historical consciousness. Speaking at Togan Park, Chisobibra in Williamnagar, he said, "We will encourage schools and colleges to organize plays and dramas on the lives of Meghalaya's freedom fighters. A detailed script on Pa Togan's life will be prepared and shared with educational institutions so that students can enact his story. This will help create awareness and inspire our youth to stay connected with their roots."

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that a short play on Pa Togan had already been prepared, emphasizing that creative storytelling is an effective way to build pride and understanding among young learners. Calling the commemoration an important reminder of collective sacrifice, he said, "Pa Togan stood up against the British Empire and sacrificed his life for the nation. His bravery was born out of deep love for his land and his people. As A'chik, we should be proud of Pa Togan. He fought to protect our land, our identity and our freedom. Our youth must be told about his deeds, his values and the ideologies he stood for."

Stressing the need to preserve historical memory, he added, "Our past reminds us of who we are, and we must continue reminding our future generation, especially the youth, about stories like that of Pa Togan. They must grow up knowing the heroes who shaped our land." The Chief Minister assured continued government support to the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Memorial Association and informed that nearly Rs 17 lakh had already been sanctioned for infrastructure development at Chisobibra under the World Tourism Day Community-led Tourism Fund and the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund, with an additional Rs 20 lakh to be released soon.

Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak paid tribute to Pa Togan, stating that his sacrifice remains a profound symbol of patriotism, unity and leadership. He expressed gratitude to the organizers and the community for steadfastly preserving the warrior's legacy.

