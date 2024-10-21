Meghalaya: Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 on 15 and 16 November

Shillong: Meghalaya is all set to celebrate the Year of Legends as the highly awaited Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 returns with a spectacular edition on November 15-16, at the RDSA Sports Complex in Shillong. The festival has become one of India’s most exciting cultural events, with a fusion of culture, music and nature. This year, it is an unforgettable experience as it is going to offer not only the beauty of cherry blossoms but also, an extraordinary lineup of international musical sensations and homegrown stars.

On Day-1 of the festival will set the stage with a legendary musical experience. Festival goers will be treated to performances by BONEY M as part of their Farewell Tour. Joining them will be the soulful Jasleen Royal and international sensation Lucas.

Day- 2 promises even more excitement, with Akon headlining his Superfan Tour. Following this, DJ R3HAB is all set to bring the energy to the dance floor, and the dynamic Kanika Kapoor lighting up the stage. Local talents like Rito Riba, Queen Sensation, Khasi Bloodz, and various artists from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), will also be performing in the festival, thereby ensuring a perfect blend of international and regional music.

Beyond music, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival carries a special significance with the announcement of Japan as the partner country. This collaboration was sparked by the striking resemblance of Cherry Blossoms in Meghalaya and Japan. This was noted by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to the Meghalaya in 2023. The visitors will have the chance to explore Japan’s culture and heritage through a dedicated stall at the venue.

The tradition of celebrating ‘Hanami,’ (Cherry Blossom) dates back over a thousand years in Japan. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, first launched in 2016, is the first autumn Cherry Blossom Festival in the world. Since its inception, this unique festival has drawn tourists from all over India and beyond. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 edition saw record participation, with visitors from all across the country and even international travellers. With the Year of Legends theme bringing together iconic artists and cultural exchanges, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 promises to be a spectacular experience for all attendees.

Visitors can look forward to not only music but also a host of activities. This ranges from fashion shows, cosplay competitions to art installations, food and wine stalls, and much more.