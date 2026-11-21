Guwahati: The Government of Meghalaya and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have signed an agreement for the takeover and development of Baljek Airport near Tura, paving the way for improved air connectivity in the Garo Hills.

The agreement marks a step towards the development and eventual operationalisation of Baljek Airport in the Garo Hills. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar were present during the signing.

Nivedita Dubey, AAI Member (HR), represented the Airports Authority of India at the agreement signing. Under the arrangement, AAI will take responsibility for the airport's operation, management, maintenance and development after the necessary development works are completed.

The Meghalaya government will support the process by providing land, developing external infrastructure, securing statutory clearances and arranging security.

The agreement is expected to establish the framework for upgrading the airport and improving air connectivity in the region. Conrad K. Sangma announced a development plan costing more than Rs 63 crore for the airport's revamp.

The first phase will focus on upgrading facilities to accommodate 19-seater aircraft. The development costs for this phase will be supported through the Modified Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN on a reimbursement basis.

According to the information provided, the state government will also initiate the process of inviting expressions of interest from operators interested in running 19-seater flights under the UDAN scheme.

The proposed arrangement is intended to create an operational framework for smaller aircraft services before considering larger aircraft categories.

The proposed connectivity options include Tura–Shillong, Guwahati and Kolkata, along with other destinations across the Northeast.

However, these routes remain potential connections rather than confirmed flight services. The availability of passenger flights will depend on the airport's development and the subsequent operational arrangements.

The initial focus on 19-seater aircraft is expected to guide the first stage of the airport's development. Beyond the initial upgrade, AAI will prepare a long-term master plan for the airport's expansion.

The plan will consider the possibility of accommodating larger aircraft, including ATR-72 and A-320 category aircraft.

This approach would allow the airport's infrastructure requirements to be assessed for future expansion beyond the first phase.

The Meghalaya government and AAI will have responsibilities in the development process, with the state providing supporting infrastructure and clearances while AAI takes charge of airport management and development. The immediate next steps include the airport's development, preparation of the long-term expansion plan and the process of inviting expressions of interest from prospective 19-seater flight operators.

Although the agreement creates a framework for moving towards operationalisation, the actual launch of services will depend on the completion of development work and subsequent operational arrangements.