Meghalaya: Six Labourers assaulted at Mawoing, NHIDCL files FIR against the miscreants

Shillong/Mawkyrwat: Different pressure groups in Meghalaya have started to assualt the migrant workers in the state.The development projects might come to a halt for the relating disturbances following an incident of attack.The reports says that the presure groups makes such an attempt in the pretext of checking documents and work permits. The latest incident of six labourers employed under National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on the Shillong -Umiam road maintenance project are said to be allegedly assaulted by pressure groups
According to sources on Friday , the incident occurred on July 6th in Mawiong near the Bharat Petroleum Fuel Pump.The attack is carried out by some miscreants wearing helmet and mask without any provocation
One of the labourers is critically injured and are taken to the hospital in Guwahati for further treatment, the NHIDCL official said, while sharing some photos of the injured labourers.The labourers have made it clear that they will not return to the state.
The NHIDCL has filed an FIR at Mawlai police station and also shot off a letter to the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner.
The police on Friday summoned KSU Laitumkhrah unit president, Sam Lyngdoh and secretary, Brandon Shangpliang to the Laitumkhrah police station in connection with the ongoing drive by the students’ body to check the work permits of non-tribal and migrant labourers.
KSU assistant education secretary Riches Malngiang told reporters that their leaders are summoned in connection with the checking drive carried out in Laitumkhrah area on Wednesday.
He accused the police of trying to create a sense of fear among the KSU leaders by issuing summonses against them.
“We are firm in our decision to continue our fight against the problem of illegal immigrants and influx in the state,” Malngiang said, adding that the union was forced to conduct the checking because the state government failed to implement MRRSA.
Also Read:The political stiffness in Manipur has risen amidst the ethnic groups of Kuki-Zo and Meitie. ITLF writes open letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, demands political solution
Also Watch: