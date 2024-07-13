Meghalaya: Six Labourers assaulted at Mawoing, NHIDCL files FIR against the miscreants

Shillong/Mawkyrwat: Different pressure groups in Meghalaya have started to assualt the migrant workers in the state.The development projects might come to a halt for the relating disturbances following an incident of attack.The reports says that the presure groups makes such an attempt in the pretext of checking documents and work permits. The latest incident of six labourers employed under National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on the Shillong -Umiam road maintenance project are said to be allegedly assaulted by pressure groups

According to sources on Friday , the incident occurred on July 6th in Mawiong near the Bharat Petroleum Fuel Pump.The attack is carried out by some miscreants wearing helmet and mask without any provocation

One of the labourers is critically injured and are taken to the hospital in Guwahati for further treatment, the NHIDCL official said, while sharing some photos of the injured labourers.The labourers have made it clear that they will not return to the state.

