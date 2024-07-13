The political stiffness in Manipur has risen amidst the ethnic groups of Kuki-Zo and Meitie. ITLF writes open letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, demands political solution

Manipur: The tribal leader forum named Indigenious Tribal Leaders Forum writes an open letter to Home Minister Amit Shah asking for solution to the miseries of the local. The letter aggressively addresses the rival between the ethnic groups of Kuki-Zo village volunteers against the central agencies in Manipur

The criticisms prevailed against the National Investigation Agency for the alleging terror charges against the tribal defenders and there is no political resolution says the letter. It also focused on the issue of majority community of conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign against Kuki-Zos. The incidents highlighted to such activity is the arson and violence perpetrated by Arambai Tenngol militants

In response to accusations of illegal immigration and drug-related stereotypes, the ITLF urged comprehensive refugee documentation and rejects community-wide stigmatization. The Kuki-Zo organisation said even after more than a year of killings and displacements, there is no improvement in the security situation with the citizens at risk of being killed every day. “To date, almost 200 tribals is killed and more than 7,000 homes destroyed. In the recent flareup of violence in Jiribam, around 50 homes and shops belonging to tribals are burned down,” the memorandum to Shah read.