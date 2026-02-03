Meghalaya Strengthens Business Ecosystem by Scrapping Over 400 Regulations: CM Sangma

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said Meghalaya has strengthened its business ecosystem by scrapping over 400 regulations.
He was speaking at the inauguration of the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet (RBSM) 2026 at the State Convention Centre here.
Sangma said the reforms were aimed at simplifying systems and making them more responsive to the needs of entrepreneurs and investors.
“Meghalaya has undertaken significant reforms to support the ecosystem, including removing over 400 regulations—nearly 70 of them in the labour sector—and introducing a unified investor portal for seamless clearances,” he said.
“For a small State like ours, sustained effort and consistency are crucial. Nothing changes overnight, but with focus and clear intent, transformation is possible,” the Chief Minister added.
Highlighting the impact of regulatory reforms, Sangma said the removal of outdated and overlapping regulations, particularly in the labour sector, has helped create a more enabling environment for businesses.
He further added that the unified investor portal has streamlined approvals and improved transparency, making it easier for enterprises to access government services and market opportunities.
Referring to global trade trends, the Chief Minister said periods of uncertainty also create opportunities, particularly in sectors such as textiles, garments, handicrafts, leather, footwear and pharmaceuticals.
He also stressed that initiatives like the RBSM must translate into tangible outcomes for farmers, MSMEs and entrepreneurs.
“It is not about what we see, but how we choose to see it,” he remarked.
Sangma also highlighted examples of value addition, citing pineapple farmers whose produce is now being exported after meeting international safety standards, and women self-help groups engaged in turmeric processing. Emphasising partnership-based growth, he said the objective was to connect buyers with farmers and entrepreneurs through long-term collaborations, describing them as “the true protagonists of this programme”.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched the MeghaRise logo and brand, along with the State-level MSME Portal, aimed at strengthening branding, improving visibility and facilitating digital access for entrepreneurs across the State.
Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet is fundamentally different from conventional trade fairs, as it is designed as a buyer-oriented platform focused on structured business-to-business engagement.
He informed that 28 international buyers from sixteen countries are participating, along with over 100 MSME sellers from Meghalaya across sectors including agri and food processing, handlooms and handicrafts, fashion and textiles, bamboo and wood-based products, spices, and herbal and wellness products.
Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P. Ahammed said the platform enables direct interaction between local entrepreneurs and global buyers, adding that Meghalaya focuses on premium and niche segments with an emphasis on quality rather than volume, supported by largely organic and sustainable production processes.
Earlier, Commissioner and Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department, Sanjay Goyal, said nearly 45 per cent of India’s exports come from MSMEs, and noted that while Meghalaya currently lags in contribution, the sector has strong growth potential.
He said the RBSM aims to create direct market linkages and involves around 300 MSME representatives, including nearly 200 active sellers, while stressing the need to improve quality standards, packaging, regulatory compliance and export readiness.
A representative of FIEO, Neha Mehra, said the RBSM plays a key role in integrating MSMEs into global value chains. Referring to NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index, she noted Meghalaya’s improvement to the 27th position and reaffirmed FIEO’s commitment to supporting the State through capacity-building and export awareness programmes.
The two-day Reverse Buyer–Seller Meet 2026 will continue on February 4 with structured B2B meetings between foreign buyers and MSMEs from Meghalaya.
The two-day RBSM is being organised by the Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Meghalaya, in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India.
The inaugural session was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-Charge of the Commerce and Industries Department, Sniawbhalang Dhar; Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P. Ahammed; senior government officials; representatives of FIEO; foreign buyers from sixteen countries; and local MSMEs.