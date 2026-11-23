Guwahati: The Voice of the People's Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on 23rd November, accused the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government of creating divisions among teachers over salary differences.

Basaiawmoit criticised the Meghalaya government's handling of teachers' salary concerns, alleging that its approach was creating divisions within the teaching community instead of addressing their demand for fair remuneration.

The VPP president made the remarks in response to a recent statement from the Meghalaya Education Department, which defended Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma over the salaries of college teachers under the University Grants Commission (UGC)-based scheme.

According to Basaiawmoit, the government's response had shifted attention towards differences in salaries among categories of teachers rather than addressing the wider question of adequate payment.

He maintained that teachers should not be placed in opposing groups because of differences in their remuneration. Instead, he called on the government to ensure that every category of teacher receives sufficient financial support.

Explaining his position, Basaiawmoit said providing decent remuneration was a responsibility of the government, regardless of the category to which a teacher belongs.

“It is the duty of the government to ensure that all teachers belonging to different categories enjoy decent remuneration or receive adequate payment that can support them and their families.”

He argued that teachers' salaries should be sufficient to meet their household needs and provide financial stability.

Basaiawmoit also questioned the focus on differences between salary structures, maintaining that the government should concentrate on resolving the concerns raised by the teaching community.

Basaiawmoit linked adequate remuneration to the quality of education in the state, arguing that fair payment would make teaching a more attractive career choice for qualified and talented young people.

As per VPP president, ensuring decent salaries across teaching categories could encourage more capable candidates to enter the profession.

He further argued that attracting qualified young people to teaching would contribute to improving educational standards in Meghalaya.

His position was that remuneration should not be viewed solely as a financial issue affecting individual teachers. He connected fair payment with the government's broader responsibility towards the teaching community and the state's education system.

The latest exchange follows a statement by the Meghalaya Education Department defending Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma over the salary provisions applicable to college teachers under the UGC-based scheme.

The department's statement prompted Basaiawmoit's response, with the VPP president objecting to what he described as an attempt to create divisions among teachers over salary differences.

The controversy has brought the remuneration of different teaching categories into focus, particularly the question of whether adequate payment should be ensured across the teaching community.

Basaiawmoit has called for the government to focus on fair and sufficient salaries rather than comparisons between categories.

His central demand is that teachers, irrespective of their classification, should receive remuneration that supports them and their families while helping attract qualified professionals to the education sector.