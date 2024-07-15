Meghalaya: The confidence in Pala for Congress Resurgence the President of MPCC says

There is no permanency in politics said Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Commitee president ,Vincent H Pala. He is confident of resurgence in Meghalaya and also said that the tables may turn from one side to another in the State before 2028 Assembly Polls.

The time will decide if the MDC elections will be this year or next year and the MLA elections are long time to go. There is no certainity in such things. There may be a mistake committed by VPP and correction in NPP. Now it will be too early to predict said Pala in regard to the current affairs of Meghalaya politics

He also added that Congress has followed the same ideology with dedicated team. It is not to be said but depency counts on elections. Politics has its own dynamics and not as easy as it is thought. The VPP is on a current high and the United Democratic Party has its own grappling issue of anti-incumbency. The TMC(Trinamool Congress) has an appearance of its own struggling phase as obvserved by Pala.The rumours to rejoin Congress is not comunicated by Dr. Mukul sangma and there is no confimation on such information.



Review about Meghalaya political Parties