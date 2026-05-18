Meghalaya to Host North East Infrastructure Summit, Showcasing Regional Growth

Meghalaya is poised to host the North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition (NEIINFRA) on June 11 and 12, bringing together policymakers, investors, financial institutions, and industry leaders to chart the future of infrastructure development and investment across the Northeast region.

Announcing the summit in Shillong, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted Meghalaya’s remarkable economic growth, noting that the state’s economy has doubled over the past five years, with capital investment increasing fourfold since 2018. Sangma emphasised the sustained pace of growth over the last three to four years, which, he said, has significantly enhanced investor confidence and established Meghalaya as one of India’s fastest-growing economies.

The Chief Minister also underscored the impact of the state government’s industrial promotion policy, which offers major incentives designed to attract private investment. He pointed to the burgeoning entrepreneurship and technology ecosystem in Meghalaya, referencing the state’s thriving startup culture. According to Sangma, the state’s first IT park is currently operating at full capacity, while a second IT park already drawing interest from both national and international firms is set to further strengthen the region’s digital landscape.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to supporting infrastructure-led growth and regional integration in the Northeast. He commended the Meghalaya government for accelerating development initiatives that are reshaping the state’s economic profile.

NEIINFRA 2026 will focus on critical sectors, including transport networks, urban infrastructure, digital connectivity, and investment partnerships. As northeastern states seek to position the region as an emerging economic and trade hub, the summit is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and unlocking new growth opportunities.