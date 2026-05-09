NPP strengthens Rambrai-Jyrngam push as Independent MLA Remington Momin backs CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Will Independent legislator from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Remington Gabil Momin, formally join the National People’s Party (NPP) after the completion of the present Assembly tenure in 2028? The question has gained political significance amid visible efforts by the ruling party to consolidate its organisational base in the politically crucial constituency in West Khasi Hills district, with the legislator openly expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the functioning of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Although Momin stopped short of making any formal announcement regarding his political future, his remarks have added to speculation over a possible alignment with the ruling NPP ahead of the next electoral cycle. The development comes at a time when the party has intensified its grassroots expansion in Rambrai-Jyrngam, seeking to strengthen its organisational structure and widen its political influence in the constituency.

“Everybody is favouring the MDA government. People are happy under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma,” Momin said while indicating growing public support for the ruling dispensation.

Referring to the political mood ahead of future elections, the legislator said, “Everybody is gearing up for the elections. People will see the work and the wave.”

Momin also highlighted recent organisational changes within the constituency unit of the NPP, stating that the party has appointed a new president for its Rambrai unit. “Our MDC is the president of the NPP unit,” he added.

The NPP’s growing political activity in Rambrai-Jyrngam has become increasingly visible in recent months, with several local leaders and supporters reportedly joining the party fold. The political momentum further strengthened earlier last year after Independent MDC Lurshai Kharbani extended support to the NPP, signalling a broader effort by the ruling party to consolidate regional backing in the constituency.

Also Read: NPP Names Dr D.R.L. Nonglait as Candidate for High-Stakes Shillong Lok Sabha By-Poll