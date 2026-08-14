Meghalaya to Set Up FCRA Cell in Home Department to Assist Organisations

Shillong: The Meghalaya government will set up a dedicated Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) cell within the state Home Department to assist organisations with FCRA applications, renewals and related issues, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

Sangma said the cell will be established in consultation with the Government of India and will help organisations coordinate with the Centre from Shillong, reducing the need to travel to Delhi for addressing FCRA-related matters.

“The purpose of this cell will be to help coordinate with the Central Government and find an effective way to address the different problems being faced by our organisations when it comes to renewals and applications, right here in Shillong, without having to travel to distant places like Delhi,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister said the proposal was also discussed with the Union Home Secretary. The state government is working on a mechanism under which officials of the Government of India will be available in Meghalaya from time to time to assist organisations and address their concerns.

Sangma said the government would ensure that FCRA regulations are followed while also preventing organisations from facing unnecessary difficulties.

“While the procedures to monitor and regulate foreign currency are being followed, our people should not suffer or face difficulties and challenges, or have their assets seized,” he said.

He stressed the need to strike a balance between regulatory requirements and the interests of organisations operating in the state.

The proposed FCRA cell is expected to provide a local platform for coordination with Central authorities and help organisations resolve issues related to foreign contribution approvals and renewals more efficiently.