Bhutan Stands With Assam Amid Flood Crisis, King Jigme Khesar Sends Message of Support

Guwahati: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has expressed his condolences to the people of Assam affected by the recent floods and assured the state of Bhutan’s support.

In a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the King expressed sympathy for families who lost their loved ones and homes in the floods.

“The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam,” the King said. He also offered prayers for those who lost their lives.

The Bhutanese King said the increasing frequency and severity of disasters in the region were a reminder of the challenges caused by climate change. He said countries in the region must work together to face these challenges.

He also praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts in leading Assam’s response to the flood situation.

“Bhutan stands in full solidarity with the people of Assam,” the King said, adding that Bhutan would continue to extend its support and friendship as Assam works to recover from the floods.

Responding to the message, Sarma said he was “deeply touched” by the King’s words of support.

The Chief Minister said Assam and Bhutan share a close relationship built on history, geography and friendship between their people.

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty and the people of Bhutan for standing with us in solidarity and friendship in this difficult hour,” Sarma said.

Assam is currently carrying out relief and recovery work in flood-affected areas as the state deals with the impact of the recent floods.