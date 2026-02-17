Meghalaya to Table Reservation Policy Report on Feb 18; GHADC Polls on April 10

"The gazette notification will be issued on March 9, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is March 16, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on March 16 after 3:00 PM, and the final date for withdrawal of candidature is March 17, 2026. The final list of valid nominations and the allotment of symbols will be completed and published by March 18, 2026," Sangma wrote on X.