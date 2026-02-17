Meghalaya to Table Reservation Policy Report on Feb 18; GHADC Polls on April 10

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to table the State Reservation Policy Report in the Assembly on February 18 during the ongoing Budget Session, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Monday.
“The Cabinet has decided that the State Reservation Policy Report will be tabled in the Assembly on February 18, 2026, during the ongoing Budget Session,” Sangma said in a post on social media.
The report is considered significant as it proposes changes to the existing reservation framework, potentially impacting the allocation of government jobs and educational seats among the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities, along with Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and the open category.
In a separate decision, the Cabinet has also finalised the schedule for elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).
“The Cabinet has decided that the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) will be held on April 10, 2026,” the Chief Minister stated.
As per the Sangma, polling will take place on April 10, while counting of votes is scheduled for April 14. The gazette notification will be issued on March 9.
The last date for filing nominations has been fixed for March 16, with scrutiny to be conducted the same day after 3 pm.
Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until March 17, and the final list of valid candidates along with symbol allotment will be published by March 18.
