Meghalaya Unveils Ambitious 2026–27 Budget, Signals ‘Meghalayan Decade’ of Growth and Inclusion

Shillong: The Chief Minister Of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday presented his ninth consecutive State Budget, outlining an ambitious roadmap for 2026–27 focused on inclusive growth, infrastructure expansion, youth empowerment and fiscal discipline.
Describing the coming years as the “Meghalayan Decade,” the Chief Minister emphasized that the foundations for stable growth have been firmly laid and that sustained policy direction over the next six years will be critical to achieving the State’s Vision 2032 goals.
The vision aims to triple Meghalaya’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2032 and position the State among India’s top ten in per capita income and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) performance as it approaches 60 years of statehood.
In a major announcement, capital expenditure has crossed Rs 10,000 crore for the first time, with a projected outlay of Rs 10,211 crore for 2026–27 — a seven-fold increase from Rs 1,435 crore in 2017–18.
The State is also set to leverage Rs 4,500 crore under SASCI, an interest-free funding window, and has targeted new externally aided projects worth Rs 15,000 crore across roads, power, healthcare, and urban development sectors.
Releases under Centrally Sponsored Schemes have more than doubled from Rs 2,965 crore in 2017–18 to an estimated Rs 6,833 crore in the coming financial year.
The health sector has been allocated Rs 2,472 crore, with 6.6 lakh families covered under the State’s health insurance scheme.
Several key facilities, including civil hospitals and maternal and child health centres, are set to become operational. Shillong Medical College has begun functioning with 50 seats, while a medical college in Tura is expected to open soon.
Education received Rs 3,347 crore, while the Youth Budget saw a 45% increase to Rs 4,824 crore. Over one lakh students are benefiting from the Chief Minister’s Scholarship scheme, and structured pay reforms will support more than 23,000 fixed-pay teachers.
Agriculture has been allocated Rs 664 crore, with continued support to 1.8 lakh farmers. The introduction of Japanese Tochiotome strawberries across 250 villages is expected to benefit 4,000 farmers.
The government has also operationalised 10 PRIME Hubs to strengthen export value chains for pineapple, orange, black pepper and Lakadong turmeric.
The employment guarantee under the new VB-GRAM G Act 2025 has been expanded from 100 to 125 days, backed by an Rs 800 crore allocation. The government has also set a target of graduating 10,000 self-help group women into “millionaires” — earning more than Rs 10 lakh annually — by 2028.
Sports and Youth Affairs received Rs 844 crore — a 104% increase — including Rs 210 crore earmarked for hosting the National Games. Skill development initiatives aim to train 70,000 youth by 2028, while new institutions such as a Film Institute in Shillong and a Music Institute in Tura are expected to strengthen the creative economy.
Tourism allocation has risen 57% to Rs 376 crore, with major projects such as the Mawkdok Cantilever Bridge, Mawkhanu Football Stadium, and a proposed 123-metre Monolithic Towers Complex in the pipeline. Expansion of Umiam, Sohra, Dawki–Shnongpdeng and Nokrek as global destinations is also underway.
Urban development has been allocated Rs 1,540 crore, with continued expansion of New Shillong City. Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of Umroi and Baljek airports to improve regional connectivity.
Despite the large outlays, the fiscal deficit has been maintained at Rs 2,672 crore, or 3.5% of GSDP, within permissible limits. The Gender Budget stands at Rs 6,849 crore, while the Climate Budget has been pegged at Rs 5,572 crore