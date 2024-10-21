Meghalaya: Work on the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project to Begin Soon

Shillong: The work on the highly anticipated Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project is expected to begin soon as the concerned department has announced that the land acquisition for the project has been completed.

The Commissioner and Secretary for the Department of Urban Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, Dr Vijay Kumar D mentioned that the department has completed the land acquirement process for the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project. The necessary land for the project has been successfully acquired from the Shillong Golf Reserve Trust.

The project has been undertaken to ensure the cleaning and rejuvenation of Wah Umkhrah. This river flowing through the heart of the capital city was once a very important natural water body but has now been reduced to a mere polluted drainage channel because of the dumping of wastes and encroachments on its banks.

Over the years, the quality of water in the river has degraded gradually causing harm and loss to the aquatic species living there and the avian species depending on the same. It has also become an eyesore for both the locals and the tourists.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya made an announcement regarding this project earlier this year and the project has been valued at Rs 39.46 Cr.