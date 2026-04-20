Meghalaya’s Klingson Marak Makes India Squad for Blind Football Championship, CM Hails Achievement

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has lauded visually impaired footballer Klingson Marak after his selection in the Indian team for the IBSA Asian Men’s Blind Football Championship 2026 to be held in Japan.
Marak, who hails from Meghalaya, has been included in the final squad announced by the Indian Blind Football Federation for the tournament scheduled to take place in Osaka from April 19 to 25.
“So proud to see Klingson Marak, the first visually impaired footballer from Meghalaya to be part of the Indian Blind Football Team… We are in awe of his skills and cheering him on,” Sangma said on Monday, wishing the player and the national team success in the competition.
After weeks of preparation, Marak secured his place in the squad, continuing his association with the national side. A recipient of the Kiang Nangbah Award in 2023, he has been a consistent performer for India.
Last year, Marak scored a hat-trick against Uzbekistan and also played a key role in guiding Meghalaya to their fourth national title, further cementing his reputation in blind football.