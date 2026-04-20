Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Amid Guwahati Flooding

Guwahati: A woman lost her life after being swept into an open roadside drain during heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging in Guwahati.
As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday night when several parts of the city were inundated following continuous rain.
The victim, identified as Payel Nath, is believed to have slipped and fallen into the drain and was subsequently swept away, triggering panic among local residents.
Teams from the Guwahati city police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation soon after the incident. Despite efforts for over four hours, there was initially no trace of the woman.
She was later spotted by two youths around 150 metres from the spot where she had fallen, inside an exposed portion of the drain. She was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Meanwhile, authorities have shut all educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area in view of the deteriorating situation caused by heavy rain and flash floods.