Meghalaya’s Living Root Bridges Dossier Submitted to UNESCO for World Heritage Tag: Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that the state’s iconic Living Root Bridges, locally known as Jingkieng Jri, have moved a step closer to global recognition with the formal submission of the dossier to UNESCO’s World Heritage List for the 2026–27 cycle.
Sangma said the dossier was submitted in Paris by India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, marking a significant milestone for Meghalaya’s cultural and natural heritage.
He said the nomination reflects sustained efforts to showcase the state’s unique tradition of sustainable living rooted in indigenous knowledge systems.
“This is a significant milestone for Meghalaya. The Living Root Bridges dossier has now been formally submitted to UNESCO for consideration for inclusion in the World Heritage List 2026–27,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
He also pointed out that the submission closely follows the conferment of the Padma Award on Bah Halley War, recognising his lifelong commitment to practising, promoting and conserving the living root bridge tradition.
Sangma said such recognition highlights the role of local communities in preserving this rare form of natural heritage.
Expressing optimism over the outcome, the Chief Minister said, “We are hopeful that the Living Root Bridges will be inscribed this year, ensuring that the indigenous communities, the true guardians of this living heritage, receive the global recognition they so richly deserve.”
The living root bridges, grown by carefully training the aerial roots of rubber fig trees across streams and rivers, are primarily found in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Known for their durability and ecological balance, the bridges stand as enduring symbols of Meghalaya’s harmony with nature.