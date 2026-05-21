Meme-Driven Cockroach Janata Party Hits 12.7 Million Followers, Overtakes BJP Online

India’s digital political landscape witnessed an unprecedented twist this week as the satirical “Cockroach Janata Party” (CJP) stormed past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Instagram, emerging as one of the country’s fastest-growing online political movements.

Launched barely four days ago, the meme-driven parody outfit claimed on Thursday that it had crossed 12.7 million followers on Instagram, overtaking the BJP’s 8.7 million followers on the platform. The sudden surge has sparked intense debate over the growing power of internet culture, youth-led satire and digital dissent in shaping political conversations in India.

What began as a humorous online reaction has rapidly evolved into a viral political phenomenon. The Cockroach Janata Party was born in the aftermath of controversial remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice Surya Kant, in which unemployed youth were compared to “cockroaches” and “parasites.” The comments triggered widespread outrage across social media platforms, especially among young Indians struggling with unemployment and economic uncertainty.

Celebrating the milestone, founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on Instagram: “It took just 4 days. Don’t underestimate the power of the youth.” He also took a swipe at the BJP’s long-standing claim of being the “world’s largest party.”

Though the organisation presents itself as satire, its messaging reflects deeper frustrations among India’s younger generation. Branding itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed,” the party uses humour, sarcasm and memes to channel anger over unemployment, institutional privilege, media narratives and political opportunism.