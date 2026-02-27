Strong foundation key to better future: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that a strong foundation in reading and basic mathematics is essential for a child's future and warned that students who cannot read with understanding or solve simple mathematics problems in primary classes may struggle in higher grades.

Stressing that early learning forms the base of the entire education system, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to improving foundational skills in government schools through practical and child-friendly methods. Khandu spoke after inaugurating the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre at Doimukh near here, a major step aimed at strengthening early childhood and primary education in the state, an official statement said.

The centre aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

The initiative is described as a first-of-its-kind effort in the country that focuses on ensuring that every child achieves basic literacy and numeracy skills by the end of Grade 3, while also respecting the local culture and needs of Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu said the centre follows play-based and activity-based teaching methods. It encourages the use of the mother tongue or local languages in early classes so that children can understand lessons better and feel more comfortable at school.

"The centre also provides regular assessments, offers extra academic support where needed, and focuses on training teachers and involving the community in the learning process," he said.

