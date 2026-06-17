Messi Creates World Cup History as Argentina Beat Algeria 3-0 in Opening Match

New Delhi: Lionel Messi added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career after helping Argentina secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener.

The Argentine forward found the net three times in a dominant display, taking his World Cup goal tally to 16 and matching former Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s long-standing record for the highest number of goals scored in the tournament’s history.

The victory was a strong start for the defending champions, with Messi once again proving his influence on the international stage. His goals came at crucial moments as Argentina controlled the game with better possession, attacking movement, and composure in front of the goal.

Algeria attempted to challenge the South American side but struggled to break through Argentina’s organised defence and attacking pressure. The result gives Argentina an early boost as they begin their campaign to defend their world title.

The match also marked another milestone for Messi, who continues to break records and strengthen his legacy as one of football’s greatest players. At 38, the Argentine captain remains a key figure for his national team on the biggest stage of world football.